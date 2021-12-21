Popular

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster set to launch February 2022

The best 2D Final Fantasy game is having a little more work done on it first.

Final Fantasy 6
(Image credit: Square Enix)
Arguably the best of the early Final Fantasy games is getting its HD pixel makeover in February 2022.

Final Fantasy 6 was announced as part of the Pixel Remaster collection at E3 this year alongside the first five games. Those have all been released now, with Final Fantasy 5 arriving last month on November 10. They look okay, even if Square Enix still doesn't seem to know how to pick a good font for its old-school entries. 

Final Fantasy 6 has been the big one I've been waiting for—it's my favourite of the pre-3D Final Fantasy games, and still ranks in my top three of the series. I've been a little worried about the pixel remaster making it an ugly mess since so much of its charm lies in its fantastic audio and visual design. It seems Square Enix is also being careful how it treats one of its most beloved entries too, as it announced in a Steam post that the studio needed "necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game."

Alongside the February 2022 release date, Square Enix has thrown in a couple more goodies for people who pre-purchase the game or bundle. They're just some extra songs and wallpapers, but a freebie's a freebie. Hopefully, Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster won't find itself getting review-bombed in the way the first three remasters did.

