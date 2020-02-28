Final Fantasy 3 gets an update and and a half price sale

Final Fantasy 3 was last updated in June 12 2014, but yesterday the Steam update feed sprang back to life with news of new features and a healthy discount. *Cue the Final Fantasy victory theme.*

The update adds a "BRAND NEW UI", optimised controller settings, auto-battle options, ultra-widescreen support and 'Gallery Mode'. The game also supports new languages: traditional and simplified Chinese, Korean, Thai, and Japanese.

Autobattle lets you press a button to speed up combat and have your party automatically batter enemies with normal attacks. That's ideal for clearing out rubbish goblins in the opening caves, and alleviates some of the frustration of FF3's persistent random battles.

The gallery contains a cache of concept art and a music player so you can listen to the background music whenever you like. I haven't played much FF3 on PC so I couldn't tell you exactly how the UI has changed, but in the first few minutes I spent checking the game this morning there seemed to be some problem with text overlapping boxes, as you can see below.

It's still a classic bit of Final Fantasy, and Until Monday March 2 Final Fantasy 3 is available at 50 percent off on Steam, which means the current price is $8/£5.50.