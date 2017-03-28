Final Fantasy 14's latest update removes the two-week trial time limit

Today's release of the latest patch to the Square Enix MMO Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, taking it to version 3.56, means players can now "experience the conclusion of the Heavensward main scenario." And for those of you who aren't currently players, the news is potentially even better, as the update also removes the 14-day time limit on the trial.

#FFXIV free trial has been revamped! Now you can play the free trial without a time limit! https://t.co/p93z85Lc07March 28, 2017

Trial players can now stick with the game for as long as they want, all the way to level 35. Trial characters can be transferred into the full game at any time, and if you've previously played the trial but were cut off by the 14-day limit, you'll be able to jump back in and pick up where you left off.

The update brings a number of other changes to the game, including a removal of the weekly restriction on challenging Alexader: The Creator, the beginning of the fourth season of The Feast, new main scenario quests, and new achievements, titles, and music. It's all meant to lead players into the upcoming Stormblood expansion, which is set to come out on June 20.

The full patch notes are available here, and you can dive into the free trial at finalfantasyxiv.com.