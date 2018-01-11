Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is coming to PC next month with new features

After debuting on PS4 in late 2016, Final Fantasy 15 will grace PC later this year. And as if that wasn't enough whimsical JRPG news for one year, Square Enix has now revealed Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is also heading to desktops, alongside a handful of PC-exclusive features.

Following its console introduction last year, The Zodiac Age is due on our platform of choice on February 1. When it arrives, it promises 60FPS and compatibility with 21:9 ultra-wide monitors—"Up to three HD monitors can be used for a potential 48(16x3):9 experience"—as well as New Game Plus and New Game Minus unlocks from the outset.

Likewise, the game's three soundtrack options—original, re-orchestrated, and soundtrack—will be accessible from the off, and a new function named 'Maximise License Points and Gil' grants players access to maximum points from the configuration screen.

As you might expect, the nips and tucks applied to the PS4 version of the game appear here too, such as the new Speed and Trial modes, prettier visuals and the invaluable fast forward function.

Again, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is due February 1, 2018. In the meantime, check out Tom's conversation with game producer Hiroaki Kato about the challenges of bringing the game to PC.