Fight fires and save lives in the Emergency 2012 demo

Emergency 2012

Emergency 2012 puts you in charge of the emergency services in a series of international disaster scenarios. It's up to you to equip and upgrade your emergency response force, commanding the police, fire fighters and rescue workers in the face of a number of different disasters. A demo has just been released for the game offering a tutorial and two missions: Cologne Cathedral as it's hit by a hurricane, and a devastating landslide on Mount Matterhorn. You'll find more details and a trailer below.

The demo is available now and can be downloaded from GamersHell , Worth Playing and Atomic Gamer . The full game is out now. For more information, check out the Emergency 2012 site.

[via Bluesnews ]

