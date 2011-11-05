Fatshark announces post-apocalyptic RPG Krater, valiantly attempts to explain it

http://youtu.be/MRUyFoylJ2U

I've watched Krater's announcement video a couple times now, and I'll be honest with you: I'm not entirely sure what it is. Now, don't get me wrong: I really like some of the things I'm hearing. A post-apocalyptic top-down RPG that's all about exploration and consequence? That's practically enough to have me hook, line, and sinker alone. But what's this about occasional perma-death? And what do you actually, you know, do ? Via Game Informer , I managed to dig up a little more concrete info:

Apparently, you'll control three characters at once in a crater-spelunking, shiny seeking search for loot and new characters. Even that, however, is subject to change, because Fatshark plans to test early and often beginning at the start of 2012. From there - based on consumer feedback - the rather unfit predator will prey on whatever features aren't fit for survival. Initially, then, the game will probably be free.

Other lofty promises include "an overview map [with] random encounters and a variety of mission locations" and "missions and challenges that cater to fans of hardcore game modes. Injuries and deaths, gains and winnings affect your team in both the short and long run."

If you'd like to sign up for the first round of testing, simply go here and follow the instructions.