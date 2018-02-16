Farming Simulator 19 reveal trailer wants you to 'farm like never before'

Farming Simulator 17's Platinum Edition added pigs for the first time in the series' history. I see a barn, a dog, some horses (I think), a handsome man, and a truck in the following Farming Simulator 19 announcement trailer. But I see no pigs. I hope there are pigs.

I suppose that wee dog is cute, but for the sake of context let me show you one of the pigs:

So cute. Anyway, pigs or not, Farming Simulator 19 comes with an overhauled graphics engine and promises the "deepest and most complete farming experience" to date. At launch, this means players can farm in three open worlds alongside pals or on their tod. To this end, the game's South American locale has been improved, while two "entirely new" environments will be unveiled in due course.

"With the addition of new brands, Farming Simulator 19's garage will feature the franchise's most extensive vehicle roster ever," reads a blurb on the game's official site. "The game will also introduce new farming activities, new animals including horses, brand new mechanics, as well as new crops—all of which we will be revealed in great detail over the coming months and future events."

Farming Simulator 19 is due in fall/autumn this year. Pigs remain unconfirmed.

Update: A Focus Home spokesperson has confirmed Farming Simulator 19 will have pigs. "All animals in FS17/Platinum Edition will be in 19, with the addition of horses. Similar for crops, too." Yes!