Far Cry 6's possible new release date leaks

Back in October, both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were delayed to later in 2021, to an unspecified date at some point in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year . Now a potential new release date has leaked for Far Cry 6 at least—according to a Microsoft Store listing , the shooter will now release May 25 at 5pm PT / May 26 2pm BST. That's… very specific, right? Microsoft Store leaks have proven to be accurate in the past, such as the release date for Yakuza: Like A Dragon .

The new date fits the 2021 fiscal year, which starts April 1 2021. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot put the original delays down to the pandemic: "Those two games could have been launched [on schedule] without COVID, for sure." With the pandemic ongoing, that's perhaps worth bearing in mind, and as always any leaked information should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, a three-month delay does line up with what Ubisoft's said in public.