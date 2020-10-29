Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been delayed

Far Cry 6, the upcoming trip to the fictional nation of Yara, has been delayed. Ubisoft announced during today's Q2 earnings report that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be moved to the 2021-22 year. The upcoming Rainbow Six spinoff, Rainbow Six Quarantine, has also been delayed to the same period.

Far Cry 6 was originally set to come out on February 18, 2021, while a solid date for Quarantine had not been set after it was pushed to the 2020-21 fiscal year in 2019. The new delay means that neither game is now expected to release until sometime after April 1, 2021.

"While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6," reads a tweet from the game's official account, "we want to let you know that we've been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context."

Important message from our #FarCry6 team. pic.twitter.com/8YGlmjXS67October 29, 2020

We'll update with more details on Ubisoft's results when they become available.