The Far Cry 5 announcement trailer is here, along with a February release date

The Far Cry 5 announcement trailer is here, and you can watch it above, where you'll get a good look at the religious cult that has taken over Hope County, Montana. The trailer features lots of shootin', drivin', and flyin', not to mention wildlife (someone is being chased by a bear) and the bearded, tattooed cult leader you'll be squaring off against.

The trailer also gives us the release date for Far Cry 5: February 27, 2018.

Ubisoft would also like to introduce you to the three allies you'll be meeting. In the videos below, you'll meet them: a pilot, a pastor, and a bartender, just regular, honest folk living in the county, who have had enough of the violent cult and are taking matters into their own hands.

First is Mary May, bartender at an establishment called "The Spread Eagle." Her father has been murdered, and they "took" her mother and brother, which we can only assume means they've been indoctrinated into the cult. As Mary tells us her story, growing progressively more angry, we see that she hasn't been mixing drinks but making molotov cocktails, and has a small arsenal behind the bar.

"Woe to the man who leads my flock astray," reads Pastor Jerome Jeffries in the shattered ruins of his church. "For if I am not their shepherd, then I must be the wolf." We see the pages of his bible have been cut out to make room for a revolver, and he strides out with a shogun resting on his shoulder, on a mission to take back his flock.

Nick Rye is a pilot, hoping to teach his unborn son to someday fly as well. Both Nick's father and grandfather flew for the military in past wars, and now Nick is gearing up for his own battle against the cult, to protect his family. As the video ends he attaches a rather large gun to his personal aircraft.

