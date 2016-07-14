Fallout Shelter sets up camp on PC

Earlier this week, the official Fallout Twitter feed began counting down Fallout Shelter’s PC debut—seemingly touting July 14 as its launch date, alongside the game's 1.6 update. That’s today, I’m sure you’re aware, however it appears Bethesda snuck out the free-to-play mobile vault simulator a day early, with it premiering on PCs late last night. Cheeky.

Anyway, it’s only available via the Bethesda launcher—the download link to which the publisher teased yesterday evening—and you’ll need an active Bethesda.net account to get started (or will be required to sign up for a free one). Find the Shelter icon nestled under the Fallout 4 Creation Kit, click to install, and you’re good to go. I’ve messed about in the tutorial just now and it looks pretty identical to its mobile counterpart.

As Fallout Shelter began life as a mobile game, it should run fine on most PCs but if you’d like to cross check your system, here’s its requirements nonetheless:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q9550 @2.83GHz

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 250 1GHz; Radeon HD 6970 1GHz

Free Disk Space: 2GB