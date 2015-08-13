Fallout Shelter is now available on Android

Today is August 13, and if you've been paying attention you'll know that means that Fallout Shelter, Bethesda's free-to-play Vault-Tec management game, is now available for Android. It's also been updated rather substantially, with new additions including dangerous Raiders and the handy Mr. Handy as a premium reward.

Mobile games aren't really our thing around here, but Fallout most definitely is, and since we mentioned a few weeks ago that the Android version of Fallout Shelter was coming, I figured that a little bit of noise about the actual release would be appropriate. As promised, the update also brings Deathclaws and Mole Rats to the game, exposes your vault dwellers to the dangers of Raiders, tweaks the vault population growth rate, and makes various other changes and fixes.

Mr. Handy may be the most useful addition of them all—the Bethesda Blog describes it as a "friendly, entertaining alternative to tapping and collecting resources." Each Mr. Handy is a "premium reward," with an in-app purchase price of $1, according to Touch Arcade, or $4 for five.

You'll need more than that to beat the high score, though: As Polygon points out, someone named Jake Poile has already hacked the game to give himself a score of two billion points. Second place? Bytesize TestUser, with a little under 16,000.