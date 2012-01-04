Fallout MMO court battle allegedly reaches settlement, details coming this month

All's fair in love and war. Fortunately, however, no one had to break out the apocalyptic nuke salvos this time around, as Bethesda and original Fallout owner Interplay have finally reached a settlement in their tooth-and-nail struggle over Fallout Online.

After Bethesda whipped out the legal equivalent of a Rock-It Launcher and fired off everything from a (failed) development-halting injunction to a claim that Interplay could use Fallout's name and nothing else , Duck and Cover claims that the two have declared a cease fire. The site cites a "source" that took part in the hearings and claims that we'll learn of Fallout Online's fate later this month. Fingers crossed for good news, but given Interplay's recent agonized-wail-inducing financial woes , I wouldn't count on it.