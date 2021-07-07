Fallout 76: Steel Reign releases today with legendary crafting and Brotherhood of Steel story finale

Bethesda has launched its 28th update for Fallout 76 today with Steel Reign, bringing an end to the Brotherhood of Steel storyline and introducing legendary crafting.

It's a decent-sized update, with plenty to unpack here. The Steel Reign questline closes out the Brotherhood of Steel arc, with the story continuing based on the choices made during Steel Dawn. You can tackle the new quests as long as you're at least level 20 and have completed "The Best Defence" quest.

The game's also introducing a legendary crafting system, which lets you upgrade regular items into legendary ones or re-roll stats on existing legendaries. You can also use it to either upgrade or downgrade the star rating of your legendary items. Using a higher-star Legendary Upgrade will bump that item up and re-roll attributes, while lower-star upgrades will bump it down with re-rolled attributes. Bethesda has also thrown in some new attributes, along with buffing and nerfing a few existing ones.

Update 28 is here! Dive into the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel story, Legendary Items, and K.D. Inkwell’s return in the 5th Season for #Fallout76.Check out the patch notes here: https://t.co/r2PLy0ZSlq pic.twitter.com/4XHGCW5YGdJuly 7, 2021 See more

K.D. Inkwell is also back following her stint in the Steel Dawn update. This time, she's tasked with escaping some weird, messed-up future where dolphin-human hybrids are turning the few remaining humans into brainless goons, apparently. There are 100 ranks to climb, with rewards to scoop up along the way.

New vendor Minerva is arriving, and she'll be around during events Minerva's Emporium and Minerva's Big Sale. The former will run from Monday to Wednesday, while the Big Sale will be from Thursday to Monday. She'll have regularly rotating items, which you can grab in exchange for gold bullion.

Bethesda has also upped the cap on wallet currencies, increasing the max caps from 30,000 to 40,000. The daily vendor cap for gold bullion has doubled to 400, with the player cap doubling to 10,000. Scrip's daily vendor limit has gone up to 300, with players now able to carry up to 5,000. New rewards for Meat Week in August have been introduced, and an increase in C.A.M.P slots and S.P.E.C.I.A.L loadouts. As always, a bundle of bugs has been squashed, too.

The update size varies a bit depending on where you downloaded your game. Bethesda.net gets an 8.7GB update, Microsoft Store players get a heftier 15.9GB update while Steam users will have a 7.1GB update. You can check out the full patch notes on the Fallout website. This isn't it for content in 2021 though—there's still more to come later this year from Bethesda's roadmap for the game.