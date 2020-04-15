Popular

Fallout 76 Hunter for Hire quest: How to load the Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower

By

You're sent to a radio tower to load a broadcast tape—here's how to do it.

Fallout 76 Hunter for Hire
(Image credit: Bethesda)

In Fallout 76 Wastelanders, you may have started a quest called Hunter for Hire that asks you to load a Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower. Despite most of Fallout 76's quests being very helpful with icons and explanations, this part of the Hunter for Hire quest can be a little confusing, especially if you're new to Fallout 76 (or haven't played in a while).

In Hunter for Hire, you're trying to attract the attention of treasure hunters by first crafting a huge Crane Treasure Hunting Inc. sign and placing it next to your camp. Then you're directed to load a Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower.

The quest will direct you to a Radio Tower close to your camp. Once you reach it, the quest marker will show you the terminal to use.

How to load the Broadcast Tape into a Radio Tower

Here are two things that are not so obvious. As you access the terminal there are a couple on-screen options to click. Ignore them! On the bottom of your screen (not the terminal screen, but your actual computer screen) there's an easy-to-miss prompt that says 'R) Load Holotape.'

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Press the R key to load a tape. If nothing happens, hit Tab to return to the terminal's main menu, and press R again.

Here's the other confusing part of this: the holotape you need isn't shown at the top of your list of holotapes, but near the bottom. And the tapes aren't in alphabetical order, so if you have a bunch of them it can be hard to find. It's a really terrible system!

Either way, patiently scroll through your list of tapes until you find the one labeled 'Broadcast Tape'. Then click it, and you're ready to continue the quest.

Christopher Livingston
Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments