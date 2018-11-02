Fallout 76 beta participants can now invite three friends to play

If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 so you could play the beta, check your Bethesda account: you now have three extra beta keys you can send to some friends. So, if you think someone is missing out on the fun, invite them along to explore with you. Here's the latest on the Fallout 76 beta schedule, with two sessions happening this weekend.

To find your spare keys, visit your Bethesda account. Under 'Transaction History' you'll see some B.E.T.A. Friend Codes listed. Just click on 'details' to get the codes. If you need further instructions, try here.