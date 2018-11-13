You can now purchase Fallout 76 Atoms with real money, and here's what it costs

Fallout 76 has arrived, and with it the Atomic Shop, where players can spend Atoms. Atoms are Fallout 76's microtransaction currency, earned by playing the game and completing challenges.

But you can also buy Atoms with real world cash, available for purchase in four different amounts. When you buy an amount over 500, you get a bonus of additional Atoms. Here's how much Atoms cost in real world money, and here's what you can spend it on in the Atomic Shop.

500 Atoms: $4.99 / £3.99

1000 Atoms (+100): $9.99 / £7.99

2000 Atoms (+ 400): $19.99 / £15.99

4000 Atoms (+ 1000): $40.00 / £31.99