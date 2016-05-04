Fallout 4: Far Harbor trailer released

At last, the big one is almost upon us: Far Harbor, the full-size expansion for Fallout 4 . Bumper size, even—Bethesda says that Far Harbor has the largest landmass of any Bethesda add-on ever. That makes it a welcome change from the light fluff of Automatron and the wholly skippable Wasteland Workshop . More content does mean more cash however, and if you don't own the season pass, Far Harbor will cost you £20.

You'll ship out to an island off the coast of Maine, a region that's come out of the war far worse than the Commonwealth. Deathclaws are cute radioactive puppies compared to what's been mutating in Far Harbor. Add to that the ever-pesky Children of Atom, synths and unfriendly locals, and you've got yourself the worst possible summer holiday. Apart from caravanning.

Far Harbor is out May 19.