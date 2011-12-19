F1 Online open for closed beta registration

[VAMS id="18kMtv37AhYxR"]

Codemasters' free-to-play web-based racer F1 Online has opened for closed beta registration ahead of its launch in the first quarter of next year. The Unity-powered top-down racer includes assets from F1 2011, and includes the requisite team management on top of the driving.

From what we've seen it's rather entertaining, pleasingly recalling Codemasters' own long-lost Micro Machines franchise, albeit in a shinier package. The top-down single-button controls aren't going to please those who've spent thousands on recreating the interior of an F1 car in front of their monitors, but the low system requirements could make it a lunch-break hit.

Sign up for the closed beta here (warning: requires stupidly complicated password and the drop-down boxes are tiny), watch the brand-spankin'-new trailer above, and see the brand-spankin'-new beta screenshots below.