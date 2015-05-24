F1 2015 delayed by a month

'Games That Are Out In June 2015' is a list that no longer includes F1 2015, which has just been delayed by around a month into the sunny, AAA wilderness that is July. July 21st, to be exact. How did developublishers Codemasters frame the delay announcement? By slipping the new date in alongside a very brief teaser trailer, and some boring stuff about "exclusive pre-order items".

Here's a whopping 12 seconds of game footage, surrounded by around 10 seconds of logos and some photoshopped faces of famous drivers:

We gave F1 2014 a big fat ehhhhh, or "67%" in terms Metacritic could understand.