F1 2011 trailer shows co-op championship mode

The co-op championship is a new addition for F1 2011. It lets two players race through a Formula One season as drivers in the same team. There's always an intense rivalry between fellow team members, partly because racing drivers are a naturally competitive breed, but mainly because the team leader's car will be the first to receive any technological upgrades the constructor's garage cooks up. If you get your nose-cone in front, you stand even more of a chance of grabbing a podium slot. F1 2011 is out on September 20 in the US, September 22 in Australia, and September 23 in the UK.