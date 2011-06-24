F1 2011 trailer details 16 player races and co-op championship mode

A new dev diary for F1 2011 details some of the improvements we can expect from the Formula One sequel. Improved multiplayer is going to be a big focus, with 16 player online multiplayer support and a new co-op championship mode. The full roster of drivers, teams and manufacturers will be updated for the next Formula One season, and the game will also include the new Indian Grand Prix. We'll be making racing cars go "nyyeeaaaaaoowwww" when the game comes out on September 23 this year.