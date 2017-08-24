Explore Total War: Warhammer 2's Vortex campaign map

Creative Assembly have pulled back the curtain on Total War: Warhammer 2's Vortex campaign map, giving us a tour of the New World and the starting locations for all eight of the game’s warring factions. Well, six of them. You’ll see the general areas where the two Skaven factions begin, but not their hidden undercities.

Where these factions begin determines, in part, the difficulty of playing them in the campaign and the types of challenges players might face. Teclis, one of the High Elf leaders, for instance, starts far from the other Elven factions, so he’s got less backup and potential enemies on all sides.

The flyover also serves as a reminder that the eight launch factions aren’t the only groups fighting over the New World. There are Orcs, Dwarves, Vampires and various other races who all call the continent home. Some of them are organised and settled, while others wander around in unique, roving armies with unusual compositions.

Soon after launch, the maps of the Old World and New World will be combined into a separate, mega-campaign. They won’t look exactly like the regular campaign maps, however, with Creative Assembly tweaking them so that they fit together better.