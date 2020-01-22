Explore the rooftops in free 3D platformer Myrtle Takes The City

(Image credit: Paloblanco Games)

Like Super Mario Odyssey's New Donk City, only slightly lower-res, Myrtle Takes The City invites you to explore a 3D metropolis, jumping over rooftops and collecting whatsits in order to a) line your pockets, and b) help out the many residents requiring your aid.

Right away, it's impressive to be playing a 3D game made with (2D-focused fantasy console) Pico-8, particularly one featuring so many layers of elevation. But, technology aside, there's a colourful, freeform, and upbeat platformer here, stashed full of tantalising coins to collect. Ultimately, you're trying to snaffle seven precious gems, but you'll find various other items that need to be ferried back to their owners on the city streets.

You can play Myrtle in your browser, or download it, and I'd recommend the latter as I suffered a lot of slowdown when playing it online. But however you play it, there's a good 10-20 minutes of simple platforming fun to be had. (Thanks, Alpha Beta Gamer.)

