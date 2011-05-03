Exclusive Deus Ex: Human Revolution PC screenshots

Square Enix have released the first images of the PC version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, proving that Human Revolution's golden future renaissance will be free of jagged edges and blurry textures, so long as you're playing on PC. Stick your face in these three new screens and inhale the rain-slick city ambiance, and don't forget to check out the Deus Ex: Human Revolution system specs to find out if the the game will run on your machine.

Click on each screen to see them full size. If you're wondering whether or not the game will run on your rig, check out the full Deus Ex: Human Revolution system specs.