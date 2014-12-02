Evolve story trailer pits elite hunters against monstrous prey

Have you ever taken a moment to wonder why four fragile, squishy humans would choose to go head-to-head with a fire-breathing, electricity-chucking, 40-foot-high armored monstrosity? The new Evolve story trailer reveals the secret: You've got to rescue the colonists!

That "rescue the colonists" angle reminded me immediately of Aliens, as did all the talk about how these huge, deadly monsters are ravaging the most valuable colony in the Far Arm, which no doubt has a substantial dollar value attached to it. But instead of sending in the Marines, the relevant authorities have put together "the greatest team of hunters ever assembled," and they're going to clean house while the colonists are evacuated.

It's not the most intricate plot ever devised, but it's enough to hang a multiplayer shooter on, and it's also not a bad way to show off the variety of hunters and monsters that will appear in the game. And let's be honest: Nobody's buying this thing for the story.

Evolve comes out on February 10.