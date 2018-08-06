Evo 2018 ended with dramatic Street Fighter and a controversial Dragon Ball FighterZ finish

The 2018 Evolution Championship Series, better known as Evo 2018, went down this weekend, pitting the best of the fighting game community against one another in mano a mano combat across eight games: Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, Injustice 2, Super Mash Bros. Melee, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. When the dust cleared, this is who was left standing:

Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition

1st - Problem X - Benjamin Simon

2nd - Tokido - Hajime Taniguchi

3rd - Fuudo - Kenta Ai

4th - Gachikun - Kanamori Tsunehiro

5th - Fujimura - Fujimura Atsushi

5th - Luffy - Olivier Hay

7th - THE COOL KID93 - Marcus Redmond

7th - Caba - Cristhopher Rodriguez Nade

IT'S COMING HOME! @MrProblemX has defeated the reigning #SFVAE champion @tokidoki77 in #GrandFinals here at #EVO2018! Congrats, champ! #CPT2018 pic.twitter.com/qObYWgmKM7August 6, 2018

Street Fighter's grand finals were once again the capstone event, and last year's champion, Japanese veteran Tokido, nearly took the title again. Another Japanese veteran, Fuudo, sent Tokido to the loser's bracket, but Tokido battled his way back and made it to the grand final, where he reset the bracket in a real nail biter. But Problem X's M. Bison was too strong, and he became the first UK Street Fighter Evo champion.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

1st - SonicFox - Dominique McLean

2nd - GO1 - Goichi Kishida

3rd - Fenritti - Shoji Sho

4th - Moke - Naoki Nakayama

5th - KnowKami - Perry Vinson

5th - Kazunoko - Ryota Inoue

7th - Kubo - Tsutomu Kubota

7th - Supernoon - Steve Carbajal

DBFZ set a viewership record for EVO and provided a slightly controversial, dramatic finish, as SonicFox asked to switch from P2 to P1 between matches. Some called it a delaying tactic to put the red-hot Goichi off his game, and SonicFox did turn things around to win in a dominant pair of final rounds.

Tekken 7

1st - LowHigh - Sun-woong Yoon

2nd - Qudans - Byung-moon Son

3rd - Lil Majin - Terrelle Jackson

4th - JDCR - HyunJin Kim

5th - Book - Nopparut Hempamorn

5th - Rangchu - Hyunho Jung

7th - Noroma - Takumi Hamasaki

7th - Chirichiri - Takumi Hamasaki

Super Smash Bros. Melee

1st - Leffen - William Hjelte

2nd - Armada - Adam Lindgren

3rd - Plup - Justin McGrath

4th - Hungrybox - Juan DeBiedma

5th - Wizzrobe - Justin Hallett

5th - Mang0 - Joseph Marquez

7th - Swedish Delight - James Liu

7th - S2J - Johnny Kim

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

1st - Omito - Omito Hashimoto

2nd - Machabo - Masahiro Tominaga

3rd - LostSoul - Eli Rabadad

4th - Nage

5th - Rion - Hisatoshi Usui

5th - Zadi

7th - Teresa - Fukuda Norihiro

7th - Fumo - Harukuni Suga

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

1st - Heiho

2nd - Fame96 - Jerome Latham

3rd - DoraBang - Ryuji Utsumi

4th - kojiKOG - Kazuyuki Koji

5th - Kazunoko - Ryota Inoue

5th - Fenritti - Shoji Sho

7th - Gouda

7th - DettyWhiteRock - Kohki Hayashi

Injustice 2

1st - Rewind - Curtis McCall

2nd - Tweedy - Tommy Tweedy

3rd - SonicFox - Dominique McLean

4th - Big D - Ryan DeDomenico

5th - Hayatei - Alexandre Dube-Bilodeau

5th - Semiij - Andrew Fontanez

7th - SylverRye - Mo Amaechi

7th - Biohazard - Matthews Commandeur

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

1st - Lima - Bharat Chintapall

2nd - CaptainZack - Zack Lauth

3rd - Nietono - Yuta Uejima

4th - Mistake - Tamim Omary

5th - Mr E - Eric Weber

5th - MVD - Jestise Negron

7th - Raito - Tetsuya Ishiguro

7th - Choco - Toshimasa Hayakawa

Street Fighter 5 action put up big numbers on the opening days of the tournament, according to this GitHyp report, but Dragon Ball FighterZ ultimately took the viewership crown, hitting nearly 258,000 concurrent viewers at one point, the highest viewership count of all time for an Evo main event on Twitch.

And like all good sporting events, there was a spot of controversy as well. Kotaku reported that the audience booed players who opted to use the Bayonetta character in the Super Smash Bros. for Wii U competition because it's viewed by many as having an unfair advantage over others. It got bad enough that a pre-finals match between CaptainZack and eventual 7th-place finisher Raito ended with a victorious CaptainZack flipping off the entire crowd as he walked off the stage; the announcers said they didn't condone his action, but acknowledged that the behavior of the audience was in "such bad taste" that it wasn't entirely unjustified. In the final match, Lima and CaptainZack, who were both playing with Bayonetta, simply stopped playing at one point, until Evo staff compelled them to keep fighting.