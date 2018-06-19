EVGA's GTX 1060 6GB is now just $229

Update: The original sale ended a few hours after this story went live yesterday, but the same card is now $229.99 on Newegg. This sale ends in seven hours (from the time of writing), so you'll need to hurry.

Original story: Over the past few months, it has become easier and easier to find a GTX 1070 or 1080 at MSRP—even custom versions. However, cheaper cards like the 1050 and 1060 are still regularly above their original prices. If you've been on the lookout for a good deal on the GTX 1060, you can get EVGA's model for just $249.99.

This the standard price for a Founders Edition GTX 1060, but EVGA's model is smaller in size and has a custom cooler. The card has a base clock of 1506MHz, and boosts to 1708MHz. For connectivity, you get one HDMI, three DisplayPort connectors, and one DVI.

You can buy the EVGA GTX 1060 from Amazon here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.