Every legendary skin in the Overwatch beta

Today sees the return of the Overwatch beta, and with it a blitzkrieg of new stuff to unlock. Each character now has a collection of unlockable skins—there are about 160 in total—ranging in rarity from 'common' (the default) to 'legendary', with a price to match. The common, rare and epic skins are all colorful palette swaps of the character models we're familiar with, but when you hit legendary, things get interesting.

Each legendary skin costs 1000 credits (except for a few exclusive to the Origins edition of the game), a steep price compared to the 250 credit epic skins. But the payout for that price is a custom model. Why be Winston when you can be Safari Winston? The correct choice is clear.

Skins will pop up in Overwatch's loot boxes, but if you want one in particular, you can save up credits to grab it direct from the Hero Gallery.

All 39 legendary skins are here for your browsing pleasure. Check out our interview with director Jeff Kaplan about what else is new in the Overwatch beta.