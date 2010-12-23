Eve Online at "Bleeding edge of what you can do today"

CCP's Chief Technical Officer, Halldor Fannar, has described their latest character creation tool as "Definitely on the bleeding edge of what you can do today." See examples of the tech after the jump.

CCP are responsible for sci-fi MMO, Eve Online, which currently has over 350,000 subscribers. Halldor discussed the differences between PC and console technology with PC Gamer earlier in the month.

You can see examples of facial tech here:

And the, erm, dress tech here:

PC Gamer recently visited Iceland to talk to CCP about the past, and future of CCP. Read the full 12-page feature in PC Gamer UK issue 222 , or subscribe here at a discounted rate.