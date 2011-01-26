EVE Incursion sends out information video for pilots

The free winter expansion pack for EVE Online - Incursion - this month went fully online and ready to play. Within the game universe, Sansha's Nation have unleashed their power on several systems and players are fighting against this incursion. To clarify the threat, CCP have released a new trailer explaining just what players can expect to face in Incursion. Find it below.

Should you wish to take a look at EVE Online and it's latest expansion, you can join the game's current 350,000 players by heading over to the game's official website .