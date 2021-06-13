Esports Boxing Club brings 100 fighters to Early Access this year, with more to come

This weekend Creed Champions gave us a look at some famous fictional boxers coming to PC. But if you're looking for less of an arcade game and more of a realistic boxing simulator, Esports Boxing Club is lining up 100 real boxers for you. And that's just to start.

As revealed at the Future Games Show today, ESBC's roster of licensed real-life boxers include current contenders like Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Vasyl Lomachenko. There's a full women's division in the game, too, featuring boxers like Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields, and Heather Hardy. And naturally there are some boxing legends of the past like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Those 100 licensed boxers will be in the game when it arrives, and the number of boxing legends and current pros will increase as more are added each season. Lace up your gloves, because Esports Boxing Club will hit Early Access on PC later this year.