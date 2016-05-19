Escape From Tarkov video offers over an hour of alpha footage

Escape From Tarkov is exciting because it looks like a modern Stalker, but that's not the only thing that's interesting about it. The multiplayer shooter has a frankly bewildering level of weapon customisation available, which is sure to make the primal joy of shooting at enemies all the more satisfying. That customisation in an open world competitive FPS environment is sure to put a fairly unique spin on proceedings.

We've only caught fleeting glimpses of the game thus far, but thanks to a recent livestream by studio Battle State Games, there's over an hour worth of footage to enjoy. That's embedded below, for your pleasure. No release date has been announced as yet.