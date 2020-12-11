Endless Dungeon is a new roguelike set in Amplitude's Endless universe

I love Dungeon of the Endless, a strange mix of roguelike dungeon crawler and tower defense from the makers of strategy games Endless Space and Endless Legend. Apparently Amplitude doesn't have quite the whole studio working on its next game, Civilization competitor Humankind, because it's also making Endless Dungeon, a successor to Dungeon of the Endless.

Things have definitely changed for this Dungeon in the last five years. It's gone from a top-down pixel art perspective to isometric 3D, but it looks like the combination of action and tower defense is still there in some form.

"Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters... or die trying, get reloaded, and try again," the official description says.

There's a bit more detail down in the margins: "If you’ve got the right turrets, and got the right iron for the right target, and you use your special talents to hold off the monsters tryin' to chew your crystal, well, you might just live… to open the next door."

As with Amplitude's other games, Endless Dungeon is being designed with their "Games2Gether" program, which incorporates community voting and feedback into the design.

Endless Dungeon has a page live on Steam now, but no word on the release date other than "Coming soon."