Elgato new capture card records 4K game footage at 60 frames per second

Capturing 4K gameplay at 60 frames per second just got a little more affordable. That's because Elgato is now taking preorders for its $400 (£360) 4K60 Pro capture card that it announced at Gamescom this past summer.

While not cheap in its own right, it beats paying $900 for a Magewell Pro capture card or $1,000 for Avermedia's 4K Frame Grabber. Elgato's solution is less than half of the price.

Those cards aren't necessarily aimed at gamers, whereas Elgato's 4K Capture is designed to grab gaming footage from PCs, Xbox One X consoles, and PlayStation 4 systems, and any other unencrypted HDMI device.

"4K content is here to stay and demand is booming. Content creators shouldn't be limited by the constraints of their capture hardware," said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato Gaming. "Game Capture 4K60 Pro gives creators the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and give their audiences nothing less than the best."

The new card plugs into a PCIe x4/x8/16 slot and has a maximum bitrate of 140 Mbps. In addition to capturing 4K content at 60 fps, it also supports high framerate passthrough for lower resolutions, including 1080p at up to 240 fps and 1440p at 144 fps.

Elgato's card is compatible with Windows 10. On the hardware side, system requirements call for a 6th generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and an Nvidia GeForce 10 series or 'AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics card.

The card is available to preorder now from Amazon, GameStop, and direct from Elgato. It releases on November 21.