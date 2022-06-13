Elden Ring will finally let you quit straight to desktop

Audio player loading…

FromSoftware has released a new patch for Elden Ring (opens in new tab), which updates the game to version 1.05 (opens in new tab) and is required for online play. It's mostly minor stuff, with an entire laundry list of bugs squished, some UI tweaks to make certain systems more comprehensible, and one very welcome option for PC players.

Version 1.05 brings some changes to smooth-out life for the more dedicated, such as making Bell Bearing items carry over to NG+ (these unlock additional things to purchase at the Twin Maiden Husk merchant). There are also changes that are more for convenience than anything, such as additional sound effects when other players' summon signs appear.

The patch tweaks a whole bunch of skills that either weren't working quite as planned or were working too well: the Ice Spear no longer boasts unguardable attacks, and performing the 'Seppuku' skill used to harm your allies and now doesn't. Some more serious stuff has been quashed too, including a bug I've seen mentioned a few times where defeating a boss as a summon could in rare cases cause that boss to stop spawning in your own world.

The patch also "fixed a bug that prevented the event of the NPC 'Alexander, Warrior Jar' from progressing under certain circumstances." There is also this mysterious but quite ominous-sounding note: "Fixed a bug that caused the player to become inoperable and die in certain locations." Sounds horrible!

It also looks like FromSoft has cut off access to the Leyndell Colosseum (opens in new tab), a location that is intended to be unreachable through 'normal' means that is probably intended to make up part of a future DLC. Users were able to get to this, but now players will not be able to "reach unexpected locations with certain procedures."

The patch also claims to make some performance improvements to the PC version, which can be a bit chuggy at times. The notes say it's fixed a bug that slowed performance "when changing 'Screen Mode' and 'Resolution'."

Finally the best news of all: the PC version now has a 'Return to Desktop' option in the system menu. Yes! No longer do you have to quit the game, wait for the logos to fade, then exit from the title screen, and it's annoying we ever had to.