Elden Ring as an isometric, tilt-shift adventure game looks cosy

As gorgeous as Elden Ring is, few would describe it as cute. Hold up, though, because if you apply a tilt shift effect to the Lands Between and view it isometrically, it actually does look kinda cute. Weird, but true.

YouTuber Flurdeh (opens in new tab) specializes in presenting the strange beauty of game worlds on their channel, and the latest video on Elden Ring is a special one. With an adjustment to the point of view, and the simulation of a tilt-shift lense—which tweaks the depth-of-field and various other qualities to achieve a miniature model effect—Elden Ring begins to resemble a dreamy CRPG, rather than the oppressive and dangerous game we've actually played.

For the above video, Flurdeh has used photo mode mod tools created by Frans Bouma (opens in new tab), which are available via Bouma's Pateon page (opens in new tab). The result makes even those terrifying giant dogs in Caelid look bizarrely approachable. Do the Godskin Noble enemies keep you awake at night? They're far less scary when they look like tiny breathing table top figurines.

Flurdeh has also made this calming compilation (opens in new tab) of Elden Ring's landscapes, but if your appetite for the tilt shift effect isn't sated by the above, the same creator has applied their skills to Final Fantasy XIV (opens in new tab), God of War (opens in new tab) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (opens in new tab), among others.

Elden Ring released over six weeks ago but there's still plenty to talk about. Players are learning how to butt stomp (opens in new tab) their way to the elden throne, an abandoned 'dream mist' mechanic (opens in new tab) has been found, and players are beating the game in less than 13 minutes (opens in new tab).