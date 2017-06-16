EK builds a full coverage water block for MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards

EK and MSI are no strangers to each other. We won't go so far as to say they're becoming best buds, though certainly they're having no trouble working with one another. Earlier this month, EK released an AM4 monoblock specific to MSI's X370 XPower Gaming Titanium motherboard. Now it's announcing a water blocking for select GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards, all of which belong to MSI.

The new water block is a full coverage solution that offers direct cooling for the GPU, memory chips, and voltage regulation module (VRM). Liquid flows over each of those components to help keep things stable under full load and/or when overclocking.

As with other recent EK water blocks we've seen, this newest model utilizes a central inlet split-flow design that purportedly works just as well in a reverse water flow setup. EK says this design also offers great hydraulic performance, which allows the water block to be used in liquid cooling setups that have weaker pumps.

The underside of the water block is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper. On top is an Acetal (POM) material, along with a terminal cover to showcase the graphics card model.

EK says its latest water block is compatible with the following cards:

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Armor 11G 11GB GDDR5X

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Armor 11G OC 11GB GDDR5X

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming 11G 11GB GDDR5X

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G 11GB GDDR5X

The water block is also compatible with the metal backplate that comes installed on the Gaming and Gaming X cards.

EK's EK-FC1080 GTX Ti TF6 water block is available now for $172 (€123).