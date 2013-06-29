Edge of Space appears on Steam, pay £8 to get Early Access to the sci-fi sandbox

In-development indie sandbox Edge of Space is now on the edge of Steam , having recently moved into the sketchy, slightly rough suburb known as Steam Early Access. It's sort of like a sci-fi Terraria - not to be confused with that other sci-fi Terraria - featuring mechs, jetpacks, rocketsharks, octocats, and other creatures that probably shouldn't be. You can buy your way into the beta for £7.99/$11.99, shaving a few dollarpounds off the eventual $14.99 launch price.

The current version of Edge of Space boasts an open-world single-player sandbox, pets, crafting and a bunch of other stuff, while multiplayer, modding, terraforming, vehicles, um "gas dynamics" and more are promised by the time the game launches for realsies. Edge of Space was recently greenlit , and now it has fulfilled its destiny. Hooray! Here's a trailer from a little while ago: