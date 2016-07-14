Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair appears on Steam

Late last year, Earth Defense Force 4.1 appeared in a list of games purportedly coming to Steam. And today, it became official: Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair is now on Steam, although you won't be able to actually buy it for a few more days.

Originally released for the PS4 in North America in December 2015, EDF4.1 is a third-person shooter that pits the soldiers of the Earth Defense Force against the Ravagers, an invading alien race of giant insects, lizards, robots, and more. The original Earth Defense Force 2017 was released in 2006 for the Xbox 360, followed by a sequel, Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon—which we reviewed here—in 2012. The series is mostly known for packing as many enemies onto the screen as possible, framerate be damned.

This latest addition to the series includes more than 80 missions, playable as one of four different classes with access to 800 weapons. It supports both single-player and online co-op multiplayer, full controller support, and Steam achievements, trading cards, and Steam Cloud saves. And this is what you'll need to play:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair will go live on July 18.