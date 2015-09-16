Early Access MOBA Dead Island: Epidemic is going to die next month

The free-to-play zombie-splattering MOBA Dead Island: Epidemic hit Steam Early Access in May of 2014. At the time, developer Stunlock Studios said: "There is no better way to gain valuable feedback and concrete suggestions than by allowing you guys to actually jump in and have at it." Unfortunately for those of you who enjoyed the game, all that valuable feedback has led to the decision to shut it down next month.

"Ever since starting with the Closed Alpha, and all the way through the Closed Beta and Open Beta, we’ve received a great amount of useful criticism and encouraging feedback from our players. This has been invaluable for all the teams involved in developing the game," publisher Deep Silver revealed on Steam. "Over the past weeks and months we’ve been evaluating how to proceed with Dead Island: Epidemic and looking towards the future for the game. We’re sad to announce today that we’ve come to the conclusion to cease further development."

Deep Silver didn't say exactly why the game is closing, but at a guess I'd say that money—specifically, the inability to generate sufficient amounts of it—is likely a big factor. Speaking of which, it doesn't appear as though refunds will be offered for any in-game currency or items that players may have left lying around: DLC and currency purchases have been disabled, and Deep Silver said it will "run a very large discount on all characters and boosts to give everyone a chance to spend any remaining currency on characters and items you may have wanted to try before, but never did."

Dead Island: Epidemic will continue to operate until October 15.

Thanks, GameInformer.