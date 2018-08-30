EA will donate $1 million to families of Jacksonville shooting victims

Following the shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday, EA cancelled the remaining qualifiers for its Madden Classic tournament on Tuesday. Now, the publisher will donate $1 million to the victims' families, and will establish a community fund for "others to contribute alongside our donation".

A tribute livestream will also be held on Thursday, September 6.

Writing on Twitter, EA's statement says contributions will go to the victims, including the families of Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton. It says the livestream is designed to "show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger."

EA promises more details "very soon".

