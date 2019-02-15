EA reveals more about Anthem's first major update

Electronic Arts has revealed a little bit more about what it has in mind for the post-launch future of Anthem, which will see the expanded and enhanced by three new "acts." The first, set to go live in March, is called Echoes of Reality, and will be made up of three separate updates: Evolving World, Stronger Together, and The Cataclysm.

EA laid down the basics about this a couple of weeks ago, but the new page at ea.com offers a little more of a closer look at what's what, and also seems like a handy way to stay on top of upcoming changes.

"Our Evolving World updates will change the game to reflect the savage, dynamic environment the Freelancers call home. In-game events vary in size, from minor ripples in reality to monstrous firestorms tearing across the sky. Regardless of their size, the danger is worth the rewards," it says.

"As the chaos grows, more teamwork, sharper tactics, and cooperative brilliance will be required to counter the menace. Our Stronger Together Update centers around improving social interaction and social competition between the Freelancers in the world of Anthem."

The big payoff will be The Cataclysm, "the pinnacle of challenge and aspiration for the freelancers." Some sort of big nasty has emerged in the game world—that sort of thing happens when the Anthem of Creation is left lying out for anyone to mess with, I suppose—and freelancers will have to band together to take it down.

The slots for acts 2 and 3 are locked, but the background image for act 2 is a trio of Scars, one of Anthem's bad guy factions, while act 3's is kind of a frieze of proto-freelancers shanking a Kilrathi. Something like that, anyway.

Anthem is live now for folks who preordered and Origin Access Premier subscribers, and so far it seems to be going pretty well. If you're part of that crew, you should probably check our helpful tips on microtransactions and tweaking the updated PC flight and swimming controls. If you're waiting for the full release, that happens on February 22.