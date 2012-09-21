EA: Reinvigorated PES "keeps us all on our toes"

The word on the touchlines is that PES 2013 marks a return to form after a few years on the bench. Are EA scared? Are they sweating like a striker in the sights of Joey Barton's studs? Apparently not. EA's chief operating officer, Peter Moore, has responded to the positive buzz for Konami's competing football sim by saying: "We always welcome competition from our good friends at Konami," adding that it "keeps us all on our toes".

"Pro Evo has been a favourite game for a number of years but I think people recognise Fifa has been a powerful force and we've raised the quality of what soccer games are in the entertainment business," said Moore, modestly.

Moore explained that with competing franchises trying to outdo one another it's the consumer that wins in the end. So they're like Arsenal and Chelsea, and we're like Manchester United.

But which side will you back this season? To make up your own mind, give the Fifa 13 demo a try and then tackle the PES 2013 demo.