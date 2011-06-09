Popular

E3 2011: Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows Eternity Vault raid

A new video has popped up on the Star Wars: The Old Republic official site showing the first footage of one of The Old Republic's raids. It's a mission to seal the Eternity Vault, which is packed full of creatures and criminals that should never be let loose on the galaxy. Now, it's going into meltdown.

The only solution is to form an eight man team with a variety of tank, DPS and healer characters, and put the prison back into lock down using both force, and The Force to take out the giant robots and powerful monsters within. Tim went hands on with The Old Republic's raids at E3 recently. Read his impressions here . Video below.

