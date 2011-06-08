E3 2011: King Arthur 2 trailer brings mythical creatures to battle

[bcvideo id="983540632001"]

The King Arthur series is one of the few to try and steal Total War's hybrid turn based and real time strategy crown (it's a big and very complicated crown). King Arthur put a neat twist on the formula with the addition of magic, and an endearing recreation of ye olde British folke myths. The sequel ups the ante by adding huge new beasts, hordes of flying units and more powerful spells, all of which feature in the surprisingly stirring trailer above. It has a lot of dragons, sure, but does it have unlimited dragons ?