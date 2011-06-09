Popular

E3 2011: Batman: Arkham City video interview discusses Batman's future

By

[bcvideo id="984136971001"]

Our fellow E3 warriors on the show floor managed to track down Rocksteady co-founder and Batman: Arkham City game director, Sefton Hill for a quick chat. He talks a bit about his ideas for the future of the Batman series, and what he loves most about working with Batman. You can get a good look at the Dark Knight in action in the fresh batch of Arkham City E3 screenshots . Part two of the video interview below. The game's out on October 18 in the US, and October 21 everywhere else.

[bcvideo id="984136978001"]

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments