Dying Light devs announce Pure Farming 17: The Simulator

Known for the likes of Dead Island, Dying Light and Call of Juarez, Polish developer Techland has revealed its latest project is a farming simulator. Alongside independent studio Ice Flames, Pure Farming 17: The Simulator aims to “shake up the genre” in order to give players the “complete farming experience".

Quite the departure from zombie apocalypse and wild western first-person shooting, then, as is illustrated in the teaser trailer below.

“We realize there are a lot of farming sims out there already, but the more we looked the more we realized they all seemed to fall short on certain features or ideas that are actually integral in real farming,” says lead producer Kornel Jaskula in a statement. “And the fans have been saying this for years, telling developers what they would love to see included. With Pure Farming, we’re aiming to be the ones who deliver on what has been missing all these years.”

More of Pure Farming 17: The Simulator is expected to be flaunted at Gamescom this month. While it’s without a launch date for now, the 17 featured in the title might suggest that’s some point next year. How’s that for detective work?