Dustborn is a slick-looking adventure game about robots and roadtrips

Red Thread Games is mostly known for the Dreamfall series of adventure games spanning back 20 years, but their latest creation is something altogether different. It's called Dustborn and, at first glance, it reminds me a lot of Telltale's distinct comic-book aesthetic—thick black lines and vibrant colors. Revealed today during the Future Games Show, Dustborn's trailer says it's a game about friendships, road trips, music, climate change, and a whole lot of other things.

It looks cool, though. The main cast, who we glimpse in the trailer, is a cast of futurepunk humans and a robot driving an RV through the desert. Considering developer Red Thread Games was founded by Ragnar Tørnquist, who also created the very good The Secret World, which has some of the best storytelling in MMOs, I'm excited to find out more about Dustborn.

Fortunately, Red Thread Games also showcased some gameplay immediately after, which you can see below:

Dustborn is coming to PC in 2021.