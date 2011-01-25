Dungeons site launched, game set for release February 4th

If you've ever played Dungeon Keeper, then Dungeons will seem very, very familiar to you. You play as an evil Dungeon Master, carving out a dungeon fit for the most diabolical creatures in the realm. Once your cesspit is well populated you can wreak havoc on the local heroes. A new site for the game has been launched, packed full of screens and footage of the game in action. You'll find the trailer embedded below.

Here's the new Dungeons website . The game is due out on February 4th. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect from the game.

[thanks, Bluesnews ]